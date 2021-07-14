See All Oncologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Carlos Alemany, MD

Oncology
3.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Carlos Alemany, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Alemany works at AdventHealth Medical Group Oncology and Hematology at Orlando in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bone Cancer, Osteosarcoma and Myeloma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    AdventHealth Medical Group Oncology & Hematology at Orlando
    2501 N Orange Ave Ste 689, Orlando, FL 32804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bone Cancer
Osteosarcoma
Myeloma
Bone Cancer
Osteosarcoma
Myeloma

Ratings & Reviews
3.6
Average provider rating
Based on 24 ratings
Patient Ratings (24)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(7)
Jul 14, 2021
He treated my dad for cancer. Extremely helpful, always explaining everything thoroughly and going over different treatment options with us.
About Dr. Carlos Alemany, MD

Specialties
  • Oncology
Years of Experience
  • 24 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1770576258
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
Residency
  • Cleveland Clin Found|Cleveland Clinic Fndn, Hematology/Oncology Cleveland Clinic Fndn, Internal Medicine
Medical Education
  • PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Carlos Alemany, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alemany is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Alemany has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Alemany has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Alemany works at AdventHealth Medical Group Oncology and Hematology at Orlando in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Alemany’s profile.

Dr. Alemany has seen patients for Bone Cancer, Osteosarcoma and Myeloma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alemany on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

24 patients have reviewed Dr. Alemany. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alemany.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alemany, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alemany appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

