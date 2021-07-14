Dr. Carlos Alemany, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alemany is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Alemany, MD
Overview
Dr. Carlos Alemany, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Alemany works at
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Oncology & Hematology at Orlando2501 N Orange Ave Ste 689, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alemany?
He treated my dad for cancer. Extremely helpful, always explaining everything thoroughly and going over different treatment options with us.
About Dr. Carlos Alemany, MD
- Oncology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1770576258
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Cleveland Clin Found|Cleveland Clinic Fndn, Hematology/Oncology Cleveland Clinic Fndn, Internal Medicine
- PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alemany has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Alemany using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Alemany has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alemany works at
Dr. Alemany has seen patients for Bone Cancer, Osteosarcoma and Myeloma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alemany on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alemany speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Alemany. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alemany.
