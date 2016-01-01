Overview

Dr. Carlos Abeyta, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hilo, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA.



Dr. Abeyta works at Carlos R Abeyta MD LLC in Hilo, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.