Dr. Carlo Prades, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prades is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlo Prades, MD
Overview
Dr. Carlo Prades, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elmhurst, IL.
Dr. Prades works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Elmhurst Medical Associates172 E Schiller St Fl 4, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-0000
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prades?
Good experience all around.
About Dr. Carlo Prades, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1457880080
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prades has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Prades using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Prades has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prades works at
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Prades. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prades.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prades, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prades appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.