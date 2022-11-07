Dr. Carlo Orlando, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orlando is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlo Orlando, MD
Dr. Carlo Orlando, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Templeton, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthodontics. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital.
Twin Cities Community Hospital1100 Las Tablas Rd, Templeton, CA 93465 Directions (805) 209-4400
Central Coast Arthritis and Orthopedic Specialists322 Posada Ln Ste A, Templeton, CA 93465 Directions (805) 781-6644Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Orthopedic Institute1500 E Chevy Chase Dr Ste 401, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (805) 781-6644Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pm
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Twin Cities Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
I've been seeing Dr. Orlando for a broken ankle and I have been very happy with him and the staff.
About Dr. Carlo Orlando, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Orthodontics
Dr. Orlando has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Orlando accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Orlando has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Orlando. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orlando.
