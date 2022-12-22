Dr. Carlo Messina, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Messina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlo Messina, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West.
South Florida Institute of Sports Medicine - Pembroke Pines17842 Nw 2nd St, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029 Directions (954) 430-9901Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Foot Ankle & Leg Specialists1600 Town Center Blvd Ste C, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (954) 389-5900Monday8:00am - 6:30pmTuesday8:00am - 6:30pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:30pmFriday12:00pm - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Memorial Hospital West
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Messina is the best! Knowledgeable, personable and all around great doctor and person. He helped me and my family when we needed it. He did surgery on my foot and I was good as new almost right away. He saw my daughter and immediately knew how to help her.
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Rush University
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Dr. Messina has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Messina has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Messina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
182 patients have reviewed Dr. Messina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Messina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Messina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Messina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.