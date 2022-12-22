Overview

Dr. Carlo Messina, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Messina works at Sports Medicine Associates of South Florida - Pembroke Pines in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Weston, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.