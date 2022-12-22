See All Preventive Medicine Doctors in Warner Robins, GA
Dr. Carlo Lee, MD

Preventive Medicine
4.5 (40)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Carlo Lee, MD is a Preventive Medicine Specialist in Warner Robins, GA. They specialize in Preventive Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Houston Medical Center.

Dr. Lee works at Allergy & Immunology Center in Warner Robins, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Hemlock Pain Center LLC
    504 Osigian Blvd Ste 5, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 923-6216

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Oregon Dental Service
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Carlo Lee, MD

    Specialties
    • Preventive Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083619779
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Acadamy Of Anti-Aging
    Internship
    • Medical Center of Central Georgia
    Medical Education
    • University of Mississippi
    Undergraduate School
    • Millsaps College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carlo Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee works at Allergy & Immunology Center in Warner Robins, GA. View the full address on Dr. Lee’s profile.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

