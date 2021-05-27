Overview

Dr. Carlo Jurani, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.



Dr. Jurani works at SHAWNEE MISSION HEMATOLOGY & ONOCOLOGY LLC in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Abdominoplasty and Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.