Dr. Carlo Gerardo Ramirez, MD
Overview
Dr. Carlo Gerardo Ramirez, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Ramirez works at
Locations
Jefferson Transplant Institute1100 Walnut St Fl 5, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Nicoletti Kidney Transplant Center833 Chestnut St Ste 138, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Staff is great
About Dr. Carlo Gerardo Ramirez, MD
- Transplant Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Filipino
- 1558381186
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC
- Philippines General Hopsital
- Philippines General Hopsital
- University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramirez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramirez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramirez speaks Filipino.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramirez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramirez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramirez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramirez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.