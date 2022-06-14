See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Riverside, CA
Dr. Carlo Garibaldi, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Carlo Garibaldi, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Riverside, CA. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center and Riverside Community Hospital.

Dr. Garibaldi works at Arlanza Family Health Center in Riverside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Arlanza Family Health Center
    8856 Arlington Ave, Riverside, CA 92503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 710-3970
    Eastside Health Center
    1971 University Ave, Riverside, CA 92507 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 213-3450

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center
  • Riverside Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Ovarian Cysts
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Exclusive Healthcare
    • Medicaid of California
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 14, 2022
    Dr. Garibaldi is amazing in my eyes! He was my OB for all 3 of my pregnancies and was lucky to have me delivered for 2 of them. He always made sure i understood my appointments and i knew what to expect. I recommend to all my family and friends to him. Which is why I am looking for him now. If anyone has his new office information please let me know. I have a family who needs a OB asap. Thank you!
    Jaquelin Flores — Jun 14, 2022
    About Dr. Carlo Garibaldi, DO

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1083745178
    Education & Certifications

    • Arrowhead Regional Medical Center
    • Western University Of Health Sciences
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carlo Garibaldi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garibaldi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garibaldi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garibaldi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garibaldi works at Arlanza Family Health Center in Riverside, CA. View the full address on Dr. Garibaldi’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Garibaldi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garibaldi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garibaldi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garibaldi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

