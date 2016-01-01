See All Radiation Oncologists in The Woodlands, TX
Dr. Carlo Demandante, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Carlo Demandante, MD

Radiation Oncology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Carlo Demandante, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They completed their residency with University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio

Dr. Demandante works at St. Luke's Health The Woodlands Dan L. Duncan Comprehensive Cancer Center in The Woodlands, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Luke's Health The Woodlands Dan L. Duncan Comprehensive Cancer Center
    17198 St Lukes Way, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Brain Cancer
Breast Cancer
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Brain Cancer
Breast Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation Oncology Procedures Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy (SBRT) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Demandante?

Photo: Dr. Carlo Demandante, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Carlo Demandante, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Demandante to family and friends

Dr. Demandante's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Demandante

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Carlo Demandante, MD.

About Dr. Carlo Demandante, MD

Specialties
  • Radiation Oncology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1528134517
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
Residency
Internship
  • Wilford Hall Air Force Medical Center
Internship
Board Certifications
  • Radiation Oncology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • UT Health Athens
  • UT Health Tyler

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Carlo Demandante, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Demandante is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Demandante has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Demandante works at St. Luke's Health The Woodlands Dan L. Duncan Comprehensive Cancer Center in The Woodlands, TX. View the full address on Dr. Demandante’s profile.

Dr. Demandante has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demandante.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Demandante, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Demandante appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.