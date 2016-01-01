Dr. Castillo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carlo Castillo, DO
Overview
Dr. Carlo Castillo, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Athens-Limestone Hospital, Highlands Medical Center, Huntsville Hospital and Marshall Medical Center South.
Locations
Huntsville Center for Sight2780 Bob Wallace Ave SW, Huntsville, AL 35805 Directions (256) 533-4626
Dba Fresenius Kidney Care Cullman1850 Parkland Dr NE, Cullman, AL 35058 Directions (256) 233-3965
Fresenius Medical Care West Madison29569 Huntsville Brownsferry Rd, Madison, AL 35756 Directions (256) 536-1881
Fmc Dialysis Services Odyssey40 Hughes Rd, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (256) 772-4435
Hospital Affiliations
- Athens-Limestone Hospital
- Highlands Medical Center
- Huntsville Hospital
- Marshall Medical Center South
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Carlo Castillo, DO
- Nephrology
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
