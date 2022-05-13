See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Carlo Buena, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (4)
Overview

Dr. Carlo Buena, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. 

Dr. Buena works at Southwest Medical Associates in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Urgent Care At Montecito Healthcare Center
    7061 Grand Montecito Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 750-3800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dyslipidemia
Lipid Disorders
Hypertension
Dyslipidemia
Lipid Disorders
Hypertension

Treatment frequency



Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 13, 2022
    Multiple visits with Dr. Weiner over the years and have found him extremely knowledgeable, not only about medical conditions, but about my health in particular. He is kind and caring and willing to go out of his way to meet my healthcare needs. My wife sees him also and neither of us would think about going to anyone else. Extraordinary find!
    Extraordinary find! — May 13, 2022
    About Dr. Carlo Buena, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770857484
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Buena has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Buena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Buena works at Southwest Medical Associates in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Buena’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Buena. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buena.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
