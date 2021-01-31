Dr. Carlo Bernardino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernardino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlo Bernardino, MD
Overview
Dr. Carlo Bernardino, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.
Locations
Vantage Eye Center A Medical Corp.622 Abbott St, Salinas, CA 93901 Directions (831) 771-3900
- 2 2 Upper Ragsdale Dr, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 771-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The care and professionalism I received from Dr. Bernardino and his surgery team was high quality. There was a no nonsense efficiency from the team headed by the doctor, that comes with knowing what you're doing and doing it well. If you have questions, come with them because Dr. Bernardino does not coddle. His manner may be a little brusk, but he is a doctor first and foremost. I would trust Dr. Bernardino again.
About Dr. Carlo Bernardino, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Ma Eye and Ear
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Crozer Chester Med Center
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Lehigh University
Dr. Bernardino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernardino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernardino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernardino has seen patients for Stye, Ectropion of Eyelid and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernardino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bernardino speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernardino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernardino.
