Dr. Carlo Bernardino, MD

Ophthalmology
3 (18)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Carlo Bernardino, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.

Dr. Bernardino works at Vantage Eye Center in Salinas, CA with other offices in Monterey, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Ectropion of Eyelid and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Vantage Eye Center A Medical Corp.
    622 Abbott St, Salinas, CA 93901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 771-3900
    2 Upper Ragsdale Dr, Monterey, CA 93940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 771-3900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jan 31, 2021
    The care and professionalism I received from Dr. Bernardino and his surgery team was high quality. There was a no nonsense efficiency from the team headed by the doctor, that comes with knowing what you're doing and doing it well. If you have questions, come with them because Dr. Bernardino does not coddle. His manner may be a little brusk, but he is a doctor first and foremost. I would trust Dr. Bernardino again.
    LB — Jan 31, 2021
    About Dr. Carlo Bernardino, MD

    Ophthalmology
    26 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1770549412
    Education & Certifications

    Ma Eye and Ear
    Wills Eye Hospital
    Crozer Chester Med Center
    Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
    Lehigh University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carlo Bernardino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernardino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bernardino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bernardino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bernardino has seen patients for Stye, Ectropion of Eyelid and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernardino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernardino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernardino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernardino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernardino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

