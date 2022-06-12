See All Spine Surgeons in Seattle, WA
Dr. Carlo Bellabarba, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
3.7 (20)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Carlo Bellabarba, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.

Dr. Bellabarba works at Spine Center at Harborview in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UW Medicine Eye Institute
    908 Jefferson St, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Harborview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities

Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 20 ratings
Patient Ratings (20)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(5)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Carlo Bellabarba, MD

  • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
  • 31 years of experience
  • English
  • 1174662431
Education & Certifications

  • Rush Presby St Luke's M C
  • MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Carlo Bellabarba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bellabarba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bellabarba has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bellabarba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bellabarba works at Spine Center at Harborview in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Bellabarba’s profile.

20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bellabarba. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bellabarba.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bellabarba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bellabarba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

