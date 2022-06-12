Dr. Carlo Bellabarba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bellabarba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlo Bellabarba, MD
Overview
Dr. Carlo Bellabarba, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.
Dr. Bellabarba works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UW Medicine Eye Institute908 Jefferson St, Seattle, WA 98104 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bellabarba?
I was involved in a serious car accident with life threatening injuries. Dr. Bellabarba performed fusion surgery on my neck and a subsequent fusion on my lumbar. Not only I am extremely happy with the outcome of my surgeries, I found him to be very caring and a decent human being. He patiently listened and replied to all my questions. His responses were very direct and clear. His team we’re also great. I highly recommend Dr. Bellabarba to anyone.
About Dr. Carlo Bellabarba, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1174662431
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presby St Luke's M C
- MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bellabarba has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bellabarba using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bellabarba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bellabarba works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bellabarba. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bellabarba.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bellabarba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bellabarba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.