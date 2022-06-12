Overview

Dr. Carlo Bellabarba, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.



Dr. Bellabarba works at Spine Center at Harborview in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

