Overview

Dr. Carlin McLaughlin, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Jefferson Abington Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. McLaughlin works at Regional Hematology/Onc Assocs in Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Thrombocytosis and Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.