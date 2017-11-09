Dr. Barnes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carlin Barnes, MD
Dr. Carlin Barnes, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from AMERICAN COLLEGE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE and is affiliated with Altru Hospital.
Compassionate Care Hospice2424 W Holcombe Blvd Ste 204, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 521-5930
Altru Health System (ip Behavioral Health)1200 S Columbia Rd, Grand Forks, ND 58201 Directions (701) 780-3440
Halifax Health Medical Center of Daytona Beach303 N Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions (386) 425-3900
- Altru Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Excellent physician. Very thorough and easy to talk to. Warm, attentive and accessible. No judgement. She explains conditions and multiple options for treatment. Anticipating consistent progress with Dr Barnes. Would confidently refer Dr Barnes.
About Dr. Carlin Barnes, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1730190562
- AMERICAN COLLEGE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
