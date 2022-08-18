Dr. Carlie Wager, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlie Wager, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carlie Wager, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Sand Springs, OK.
Dr. Wager works at
Locations
-
1
Broadway Dental Arts135 E Broadway St, Sand Springs, OK 74063 Directions (918) 395-1317
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wager?
Very impressed with Dr Wager. I would recommend her to anyone looking for a dentist
About Dr. Carlie Wager, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1659756658
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wager has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wager accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wager using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wager works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Wager. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wager.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.