Dr. Carlette Graham, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Riverdale, GA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital and Piedmont Henry Hospital.



Dr. Graham works at PULMONARY MEDICINE ASSOCIATES in Riverdale, GA with other offices in Fayetteville, GA and Stockbridge, GA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Cough and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.