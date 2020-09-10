Dr. Carlene Quashie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quashie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlene Quashie, MD
Dr. Carlene Quashie, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York Upstate and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.
Einstein Practice Plan Inc5401 Old York Rd Ste 410, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 456-6990
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
The best Dr in Philadelphia no one Dr solved my problem but the Dr like Dr Queshi she knew what I was went through.
About Dr. Carlene Quashie, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1962514059
- Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System
- Temple University Hospital
- State University of New York Upstate
Dr. Quashie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quashie has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Intrauterine Growth Restriction and Pregnancy Ultrasound, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quashie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Quashie. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quashie.
