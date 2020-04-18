Overview

Dr. Carleen Tylenda, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Mount Vernon Hospital and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.



Dr. Tylenda works at MOUNT VERNON INTERNAL MEDICINE in Alexandria, VA with other offices in Springfield, VA and Lorton, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.