Dr. Carlayne Jackson, MD
Overview
Dr. Carlayne Jackson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Peterson Regional Medical Center and University Hospital - University Health System.
Dr. Jackson works at
Locations
University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio7703 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 257-1400Wednesday10:00am - 5:00pm
Heb Pharmacy #6478300 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 450-9000Saturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Peterson Regional Medical Center
- University Hospital - University Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jackson helped diagnose me with myasthenia gravis after being mis-diagnosed with MS. Dr. Jackson is very caring and thorough, easy to understand and knowledgeable, I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Carlayne Jackson, MD
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1083620967
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jackson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jackson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Jackson has seen patients for Myasthenia Gravis and Pseudobulbar Affect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jackson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jackson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jackson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.