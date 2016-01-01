Overview

Dr. Carla Weisman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.



Dr. Weisman works at OB GYN Sinai Suite 33 in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Owings Mills, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.