Dr. Weisman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carla Weisman, MD
Overview
Dr. Carla Weisman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.
Dr. Weisman works at
Locations
OB/GYN-Sinai Suite 332435 W Belvedere Ave Ste 33, Baltimore, MD 21215 Directions (410) 601-5530
OB/GYN-Foundry Row10084 Reisterstown Rd Ste 200F, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Directions (410) 363-0490
Hospital Affiliations
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
- New York University School of Medicine
