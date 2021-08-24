Dr. Carla Tahan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carla Tahan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carla Tahan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Tahan works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Carla Tahan2239 Townsgate Rd Ste 208, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (805) 254-3820Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tahan?
Dr. Tahan is the best doctor I have ever seen. She goes out of her way and goes the extra mile. She is kind, caring, and extremely thorough as well. I recommend to any and everyone.
About Dr. Carla Tahan, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1235213604
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- UCLA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tahan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tahan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tahan works at
Dr. Tahan speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Tahan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tahan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.