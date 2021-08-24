See All Pediatricians in Westlake Village, CA
Dr. Carla Tahan, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Carla Tahan, MD

Pediatrics
5 (30)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Carla Tahan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Tahan works at Dr. Carla Tahan in Westlake Village, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Carla Tahan
    2239 Townsgate Rd Ste 208, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 254-3820
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Diarrhea
Dyslipidemia
Abdominal Pain
Diarrhea
Dyslipidemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Tahan?

    Aug 24, 2021
    Dr. Tahan is the best doctor I have ever seen. She goes out of her way and goes the extra mile. She is kind, caring, and extremely thorough as well. I recommend to any and everyone.
    — Aug 24, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Carla Tahan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Carla Tahan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tahan to family and friends

    Dr. Tahan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Tahan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Carla Tahan, MD.

    About Dr. Carla Tahan, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235213604
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Children's Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UCLA
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carla Tahan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tahan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tahan works at Dr. Carla Tahan in Westlake Village, CA. View the full address on Dr. Tahan’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Tahan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tahan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Carla Tahan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.