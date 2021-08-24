Overview

Dr. Carla Tahan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Tahan works at Dr. Carla Tahan in Westlake Village, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.