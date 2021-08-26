Dr. Carla Siegfried, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siegfried is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carla Siegfried, MD
Overview
Dr. Carla Siegfried, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital and Barnes-jewish West County Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Washington University Eye Center-west County10 Barnes West Dr Ste 201, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 996-3300
-
2
Barnes-jewish West County Hospital12634 Olive Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 996-8000
-
3
Barnes-jewish Hospital4901 Forest Park Ave Fl 6, Saint Louis, MO 63108 Directions (314) 362-3937
-
4
Washington University660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-3937
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Siegfried is an excellent ophthalmologist and surgeon. She has treated me for advanced glaucoma for the last 8 years and removed a cataract and just placed a second valve in my eye to further reduce the IOP. She is a very caring professional who provides her patients with excellent service.
About Dr. Carla Siegfried, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1457379133
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Siegfried has seen patients for Glaucoma Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siegfried on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Siegfried speaks Spanish.
