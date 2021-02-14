Overview

Dr. Carla Roberts, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Roberts works at Georgia Perinatal Consultants in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy, Endometriosis and Cervicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.