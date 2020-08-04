See All Dermatologists in Nashville, TN
Dermatology
Dr. Carla Retief, MD is a Dermatologist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.

Dr. Retief works at Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss, Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Saint Thomas West Hospital
    2000 Church St, Nashville, TN 37236
    Retief Skin Center
    4301 Hillsboro Pike Ste 200, Nashville, TN 37215

Hospital Affiliations
  Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown

Hair Loss
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Hair Loss
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis

Hair Loss
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Psoriasis
Rash
Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Warts
Athlete's Foot
Bedsores
Boil
Cellulitis
Cold Sore
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents
Herpes Simplex Infection
Lipomas
Melanoma
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Pilonidal Cyst
Plantar Wart
Psoriatic Arthritis
Rosacea
Skin Aging
Skin Diseases
Skin Disorders
Skin Resurfacing
Tinea Versicolor
Wrinkles
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Assurant Health
    AvMed
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    CoreSource
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Golden Rule
    Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    Humana
    Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    MultiPlan
    POMCO Group
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare

    Aug 04, 2020
    Dr Retief is a highly skilled skin cancer surgeon who performed very intricate surgery and reconstruction on my face without a flaw. You can hardly tell there was any surgery performed.She did it with humor,care and great compassion, and made me feel totally at ease. Her staff love her, and it is obvious she loves them. The aftercare was the best I have ever received-constant follow up and hand holding. I adore Carla Retief and her staff.
    A Fan of Bruno Mars — Aug 04, 2020
    About Dr. Carla Retief, MD

    Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    28 years of experience
    English
    NPI Number
    1679585822
    McGaw Med Center Of Northwestern
    Univ Of T
    Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr
    Vanderbilt University
    Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carla Retief, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Retief is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Retief has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Retief has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Retief works at Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Retief's profile.

    Dr. Retief has seen patients for Hair Loss, Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Retief on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Retief. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Retief.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Retief, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Retief appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.