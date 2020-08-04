Dr. Carla Retief, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Retief is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carla Retief, MD
Overview
Dr. Carla Retief, MD is a Dermatologist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.
Dr. Retief works at
Locations
Saint Thomas West Hospital2000 Church St, Nashville, TN 37236 Directions (615) 284-5555
Retief Skin Center4301 Hillsboro Pike Ste 200, Nashville, TN 37215 Directions (615) 383-6092
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Retief is a highly skilled skin cancer surgeon who performed very intricate surgery and reconstruction on my face without a flaw. You can hardly tell there was any surgery performed.She did it with humor,care and great compassion, and made me feel totally at ease. Her staff love her, and it is obvious she loves them. The aftercare was the best I have ever received-constant follow up and hand holding. I adore Carla Retief and her staff.
About Dr. Carla Retief, MD
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Med Center Of Northwestern
- Univ Of T
- Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr
- Vanderbilt University
- Dermatology
Dr. Retief has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Retief accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Retief has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Retief works at
Dr. Retief has seen patients for Hair Loss, Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Retief on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Retief. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Retief.
