Overview

Dr. Carla Rabassa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.



Dr. Rabassa works at Florida Intl. Univ. Board of Trustees in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.