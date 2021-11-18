Overview

Dr. Carla Prince, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Farmington, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SYIAH KUALA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Prince works at Saint Francis Clinic Farmington in Farmington, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.