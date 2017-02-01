See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Mount Kisco, NY
Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Carla Polcyn, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med.

Dr. Polcyn works at Dr. Carla Polcyn in Mount Kisco, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr. Carla Polcyn
    61 Smith Ave, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 666-3355

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Feb 01, 2017
Dr Polcyn was so easy to talk to. I felt understood. She help me through changes in my life.
Bedford Hills, NY — Feb 01, 2017
About Dr. Carla Polcyn, MD

  Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
  36 years of experience
  English
  1154536803
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  Ny Hospital
  Ny Hosp Cornell
  Lankenau Hosp
  Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med
  Psychiatry
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Carla Polcyn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Polcyn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Polcyn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Polcyn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Polcyn works at Dr. Carla Polcyn in Mount Kisco, NY. View the full address on Dr. Polcyn’s profile.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Polcyn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polcyn.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Polcyn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Polcyn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

