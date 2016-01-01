Dr. Carla Morgan-Gibbs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morgan-Gibbs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carla Morgan-Gibbs, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Carla Morgan-Gibbs, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta.
Augusta GYN PC1348 Walton Way Ste 4100, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (706) 722-1381
University Hospital1350 Walton Way, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (706) 774-2825
Obstetrics and Gynecology Associates of Augusta PC1430 Harper St Ste A, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (706) 724-2261
Obgyn Partners of Augusta Professional Corporatio465 N Belair Rd Ste 2A, Evans, GA 30809 Directions (706) 722-1381
- Piedmont Augusta
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1124072129
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Morgan-Gibbs has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morgan-Gibbs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morgan-Gibbs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morgan-Gibbs has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morgan-Gibbs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgan-Gibbs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan-Gibbs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morgan-Gibbs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morgan-Gibbs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.