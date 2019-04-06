See All Vascular Surgeons in Providence, RI
Dr. Carla Moreira, MD

Vascular Surgery
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Carla Moreira, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They completed their fellowship with Boston University Medical Center

Dr. Moreira works at Brown Surgical Associates in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm, Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University Surgical Associates
    2 Dudley St Ste 470, Providence, RI 02905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 228-0600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rhode Island Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Venous Access Creation and Care Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 06, 2019
    A surgeon willing to listen to the facts and able to find resolve to issues that have troubled me for years! Issues that other doctors dismissed and/or hadn't the ability or the care to piece together. My initial visit with her I went in expecting the usual, 3 procedures and several visits later she has restored my faith in a doctor/ surgeons objective to work in the best interest of the patient! Wonderful doctor and human being!!
    — Apr 06, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Carla Moreira, MD
    About Dr. Carla Moreira, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Creole, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487815478
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Boston University Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Chicago
    Residency
    Internship
    • Brown University / Alpert Medical School
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carla Moreira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moreira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moreira has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moreira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moreira works at Brown Surgical Associates in Providence, RI. View the full address on Dr. Moreira’s profile.

    Dr. Moreira has seen patients for Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm, Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moreira on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Moreira. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moreira.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moreira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moreira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

