Dr. Liberatore has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carla Liberatore, MD
Overview
Dr. Carla Liberatore, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in East Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital and Upstate University Hospital.
Dr. Liberatore works at
Locations
CNY Obstetrics & Gynecology5800 Heritage Landing Dr Ste C, East Syracuse, NY 13057 Directions (315) 445-2701Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Crouse Health736 Irving Ave, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 445-2701Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Upstate University Hospital4214 Medical Center Dr Ste 214, Fayetteville, NY 13066 Directions (315) 329-4968
Hospital Affiliations
- Crouse Hospital
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I think she is wonderful. I had seen her for the first time in July of 2018, she is very easy to talk to, comforting....loved her personality! I’m due to go back this year and I actually, for the first time in my life, don’t mind seeing her again, no anxiety about future appointments!
About Dr. Carla Liberatore, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1518931567
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liberatore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liberatore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liberatore works at
Dr. Liberatore has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liberatore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Liberatore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liberatore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liberatore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liberatore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.