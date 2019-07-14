Overview

Dr. Carla Liberatore, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in East Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital and Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. Liberatore works at CNY Obsterics & Gynecology in East Syracuse, NY with other offices in Syracuse, NY and Fayetteville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.