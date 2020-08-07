Dr. Carla Lawson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lawson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carla Lawson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carla Lawson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center and UM Upper Chesapeake Health.
Dr. Lawson works at
Locations
-
1
Drs. Gehris Jordan and Associates LLC520 Upper Chesapeake Dr Ste 206, Bel Air, MD 21014 Directions (410) 879-9100
-
2
Franklin Square Hospital Center Inc.9000 Franklin Square Dr, Baltimore, MD 21237 Directions (410) 248-6300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
The Centers For Advanced ENT Care9114 Philadelphia Rd Ste 108, Baltimore, MD 21237 Directions (410) 879-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center
- UM Upper Chesapeake Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lawson was amazing with my son! We used to go to another ENT and dr Lawson is amazing! She listened to us and recommended so many things for my son to try. I highly highly recommend!!!
About Dr. Carla Lawson, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1477624682
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Lawson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lawson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lawson works at
Dr. Lawson has seen patients for Laryngitis, Acute Laryngitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lawson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lawson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lawson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lawson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.