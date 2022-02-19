Dr. Lamb has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carla Lamb, MD
Dr. Carla Lamb, MD is a Pulmonologist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Quillen Dishner College Of Med Etenn State University and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Winchester Hospital.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-9752
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
- Winchester Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
I have been a patient of Dr. Lamb for 20 years or more. She is an amazing care provider. She listens, asks questions and explains everything clearly. I cannot imagine a finer doctor and person than Dr. Lamb.
About Dr. Carla Lamb, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Naval Med Center
- Quillen Dishner College Of Med Etenn State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lamb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lamb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lamb has seen patients for Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lamb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lamb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lamb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.