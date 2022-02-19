Overview

Dr. Carla Lamb, MD is a Pulmonologist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Quillen Dishner College Of Med Etenn State University and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Winchester Hospital.



Dr. Lamb works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.