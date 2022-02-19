See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Burlington, MA
Dr. Carla Lamb, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.5 (11)
29 years of experience
Dr. Carla Lamb, MD is a Pulmonologist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Quillen Dishner College Of Med Etenn State University and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Winchester Hospital.

Dr. Lamb works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
    41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 (781) 744-9752

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
  • Winchester Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Feb 19, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr. Lamb for 20 years or more. She is an amazing care provider. She listens, asks questions and explains everything clearly. I cannot imagine a finer doctor and person than Dr. Lamb.
    Diane A — Feb 19, 2022
    About Dr. Carla Lamb, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1508963208
    Education & Certifications

    • Naval Med Center
    • Naval Med Center
    • Quillen Dishner College Of Med Etenn State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lamb has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lamb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lamb works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA. View the full address on Dr. Lamb’s profile.

    Dr. Lamb has seen patients for Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lamb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lamb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lamb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

