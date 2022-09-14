Dr. Kilgore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carla Kilgore, MD
Overview
Dr. Carla Kilgore, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 2554 Madison Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46225 Directions (317) 788-6560
-
2
Eskenazi Health720 Eskenazi Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 880-8484
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kilgore?
Dr Kilgore is the best! 4 years ago she became my Dr for addiction recovery! She is very smart and also very up front with you. She isn’t a snobby Dr who puts you down or makes you feel bad. I have had her call me on a Saturday to check in on me when she knew I was going through a rough time. Most Dr’s have a nurse or office staff call you and it’s during the week! I know I can always count on her no matter what I’m going through!!
About Dr. Carla Kilgore, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1306870647
Education & Certifications
- In University School Of Med
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kilgore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kilgore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kilgore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kilgore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kilgore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kilgore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.