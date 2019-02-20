Overview

Dr. Carla Iudica-Souza, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Pomona, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Iudica-Souza works at NYU Langone Weight Management Program in Pomona, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Hypothyroidism and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.