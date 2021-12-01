See All Dermatologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Carla Herriford, MD

Dermatology
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Carla Herriford, MD is a Dermatologist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Herriford works at MLK Jr Outpatient Center in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Martin Luther King Jr. Outpatient Center
    1670 E 120th St, Los Angeles, CA 90059 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 222-2345
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Martin Luther King Jr - Harbor Hospital
    12021 Wilmington Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90059 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 668-4424
  3. 3
    Carla E. Herriford M.d. Apc
    4071 PUNTA ALTA DR, Los Angeles, CA 90008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 931-7807

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Dermatitis
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Dec 01, 2021
Best dermatologist I’ve ever been treated by. I commend her highly!!!
— Dec 01, 2021
About Dr. Carla Herriford, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Years of Experience
  • 42 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1114910163
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Carla Herriford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herriford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Herriford has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Herriford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Herriford works at MLK Jr Outpatient Center in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Herriford’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Herriford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herriford.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herriford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herriford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

