Dr. Carla Hellekson, MD

Psychiatry
4 (23)
Call for new patient details
49 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Carla Hellekson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Dartmouth College.

Dr. Hellekson works at Carla Hellekson MD in Bellevue, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1.
    Carla Hellekson MD PLLC
    1300 114th Ave SE Ste 102, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 688-1888

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Choice Health
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington

    Patient Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings:
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 07, 2018
    I have been seeing Dr Hellekson for at least 10 years. She has been an invaluable resource for managing my life and helping me make positive changes. I have Hashimoto’s thyroiditis which is frequently treated with bi-polar medication and anti-depressants. She has helped me eliminate the bi-polar medication. Dr Hellekson has provided invaluable advice on lifestyle changes and other options (sleep habits, meditation, acupuncture, books to read) that have helped me feel better.
    Seattle — Feb 07, 2018
    About Dr. Carla Hellekson, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275604357
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Dartmouth
    Residency
    • Dartmouth Med School
    Internship
    • V Mason Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Dartmouth College
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hellekson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hellekson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hellekson works at Carla Hellekson MD in Bellevue, WA. View the full address on Dr. Hellekson’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Hellekson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hellekson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hellekson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hellekson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

