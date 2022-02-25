See All Dermatologists in Frisco, TX
Super Profile

Dr. Carla Gustovich, MD

Dermatology
5 (273)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Carla Gustovich, MD is a Dermatologist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston.

Dr. Gustovich works at Magnolia Dermatology of Frisco in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Boil, Itchy Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Magnolia Dermatology of Frisco
    13192 Dallas Pkwy Ste 620, Frisco, TX 75033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 668-3376

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Boil
Itchy Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Boil
Itchy Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Bellafill  Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermaplaning Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 273 ratings
    Patient Ratings (273)
    5 Star
    (261)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Feb 25, 2022
    Dr. Gustovich is very friendly & knowledgeable & took the time to answer my questions thoroughly.
    — Feb 25, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Carla Gustovich, MD
    About Dr. Carla Gustovich, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003981044
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Univ Tx Southwestern Med Sch, Dermatology Univ Tx Med Sch At Houston, Transitional Year
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    Undergraduate School
    • Austin College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carla Gustovich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gustovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gustovich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gustovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gustovich works at Magnolia Dermatology of Frisco in Frisco, TX. View the full address on Dr. Gustovich’s profile.

    Dr. Gustovich has seen patients for Boil, Itchy Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gustovich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    273 patients have reviewed Dr. Gustovich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gustovich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gustovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gustovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

