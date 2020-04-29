Overview

Dr. Carla Graham, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Graham works at Carolina Facial Plastic Surgery in Florence, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.