Dr. Carla Ginsburg, MD

Internal Medicine
1.5 (12)
Overview

Dr. Carla Ginsburg, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newton Lower Falls, MA. They completed their fellowship with Harvard University

Dr. Ginsburg works at Carla H Ginsburg MD in Newton Lower Falls, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carla H Ginsburg MD
    2000 Washington St Ste 503, Newton Lower Falls, MA 02462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 965-5830

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Newton - Wellesley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Carla Ginsburg, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1568563948
    Education & Certifications

    • Harvard University
    • Brigham and Womens Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ginsburg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ginsburg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ginsburg works at Carla H Ginsburg MD in Newton Lower Falls, MA. View the full address on Dr. Ginsburg’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ginsburg. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ginsburg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ginsburg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ginsburg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

