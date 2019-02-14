Overview

Dr. Carla Germinario, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from U Debrecen and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Germinario works at North Jersey Surgical Specialists in Hackensack, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.