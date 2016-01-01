Overview

Dr. Carla Errickson, MD is a Dermatologist in Washington, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Warren Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.



Dr. Errickson works at St. Luke's Warren Physician Group PC in Washington, NJ with other offices in Easton, PA and Flemington, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Dermatitis and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.