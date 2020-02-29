Dr. Carla Yee Eng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yee Eng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carla Yee Eng, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 2507 South Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 471-2287
Fishkill Dialysis Center60 Merritt Blvd, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 896-9870
- 3 2507 S Rd Route 9, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 471-2287
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
First visit with Dr Eng. Excellent excellent excellent. Dr Eng saved my daughter’s life during very difficult delivery in 2004. She understood all my concerns at yesterday’s visit. Dr Eng is extremely knowledgeable about current medical advances
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
Dr. Yee Eng has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yee Eng accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yee Eng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yee Eng speaks Chinese.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Yee Eng. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yee Eng.
