Overview

Dr. Carla Docharty, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.



Dr. Docharty works at Capital Foot & Ankle in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Roseville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.