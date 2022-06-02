Overview

Dr. Carla Church, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus and CHI Health St. Elizabeth.



Dr. Church works at Family Health Physicians in Lincoln, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.