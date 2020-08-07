Dr. Chapman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carla Chapman, MD
Overview
Dr. Carla Chapman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital.
Locations
Carla D Chapman MD Plc2001 Manatee Ave E Ste 102, Bradenton, FL 34208 Directions (941) 747-2001
Manatee Memorial Hospital Clinical Laboratory206 2nd St E, Bradenton, FL 34208 Directions (941) 747-2001
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chapman is a wonderful doctor. She has a great bed-side manner, explains EVERYTHING and encourages you to ask questions. She is truly an advocate for women's health. I love how she treats each patient with love and understanding and never shys away from the big questions. She is a GOD-send for me. I have been a patient with Dr. Chapman for many years and will be for as long as she is practicing in our community.
About Dr. Carla Chapman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1417911215
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
