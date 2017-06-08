Dr. Carl Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Young, MD
Dr. Carl Young, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Dr. Young works at
Carl Young MD Psychiatry6750 Hillcrest Plaza Dr Ste 309, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 233-2000
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. Young listens and cares. Makes you comfortable from the beginning and I would recommend him to anyone without reservation.
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1588860225
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Dr. Young has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
