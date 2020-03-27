Dr. Carl Yacoub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yacoub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Yacoub, MD
Dr. Carl Yacoub, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Comprehensive Neurology P.A.537 Stanton Christiana Rd Ste 106, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 996-5457
Champaign Dental Group1114 Drummond Plz, Newark, DE 19711 Directions (302) 996-5457
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
I have been seeing Dr.Yacoub for over a year. He is professional, intelligent and very caring. I would have no problem recommending him to anyone.
About Dr. Carl Yacoub, MD
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1386651099
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Upstate Medical Center
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
