Dr. Carl Willis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Willis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Willis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carl Willis, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Saint Thomas West Hospital.
Dr. Willis works at
Locations
-
1
Nashville Oncology Associates PC2004 Hayes St Ste 720, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 284-2310
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Thomas West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Willis?
I just read the reviews and there is nothing I can add except that everyone of them describes Dr Willis. He really cares and it shows. I love this man he reassured me that I was going to be OK. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Carl Willis, MD
- Hematology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1154376259
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Willis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Willis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Willis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Willis works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Willis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Willis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Willis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.